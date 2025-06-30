Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
60 / 365
Star Trail
The result of the middle of the night photography session. My first attempt at capturing star trails. This is a stack of one hundred 30 second exposures. and a light painted foreground; about 45 minutes of work.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jim R
ace
@jnr
An imminent octogenarian, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Stealing the title of a book I have just read, "Light,...
63
photos
9
followers
8
following
16% complete
View this month »
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
Latest from all albums
54
55
56
57
3
58
59
60
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
star
,
trails
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close