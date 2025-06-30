Previous
Star Trail by jnr
Star Trail

The result of the middle of the night photography session. My first attempt at capturing star trails. This is a stack of one hundred 30 second exposures. and a light painted foreground; about 45 minutes of work.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

