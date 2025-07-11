Sign up
61 / 365
General Jackson
Walking along the harbour one will see a variety of ships. This is the General Jackson, a tug, with a overall length of 29 metres and a beam of 8 metres.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
Jim R
ace
@jnr
An imminent octogenarian, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Stealing the title of a book I have just read, "Light,...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
ships
