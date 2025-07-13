Previous
I'm Late by jnr
62 / 365

I'm Late

I'm late keeping up to my daily posts. Some serious catch up required.

I enjoy street art. This is a panel from a set painted on a concrete retaining wall in an older neighbourhood. Unfortunately, time is beginning to take its toll.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Jim R

ace
@jnr
An imminent octogenarian, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Stealing the title of a book I have just read, "Light,...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact