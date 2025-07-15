For get-pushed-676 @kali66
challenged me to create a diptych reflecting the words, "two images are the start of a story"
I couldn't do this without starting a story for my diptych;
In the beginning there was a voice. Over the ages the voice became many voices, and each voice wished to preserve their life for all eternity.
The early voices painted their history onto the walls of their caves. But, as the voices continued to multiply, there was a desire to share their knowledge and to spread it throughout the lands. The word was created, and the word was preserved in books.
At first, only the privileged were able to possess and interpret the word and use the knowledge contained. Eventually, all were able to possess the books and partake of the wisdom therein. Great depositories, called libraries, were created and shared with all.
As the ages progressed, concurrent with the warming of the long summer, the Byte was invented. All knowledge held by the books was transferred to the byte and all were able to partake. The book began to disappear from all places, and libraries began to vanish
Despite the warning that winter was coming, the voices continued in denial. A great famine spread upon all the lands and many voices were lost. Suddenly the winter arrived, and the Bytes vanished. Whatever books remained were consumed in fires for survival.
In the beginning, there was a voice…..
With apologies, in the words of the immortal William S;
If we shadows have offended,
Think but this, and all is mended,
That you have but slumbered here,
While these visions did appear.