Follow This Post

69 / 365
I've been waiting for this post to move for two days now. City employee humour.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
Jim R
@jnr
An imminent octogenarian, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Stealing the title of a book I have just read, "Light,...
Tags
signs
