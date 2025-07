For get-pushed-677 Mats, @matsonnestam , asked me to take a photo with some nature in it.My quiet place has always been a spot by the water at the edge of the forest with little evidence of human construction visible.Here I can sit on a log washed up by the tide to meditate, watch the wildlife (there are two herons here i was watching), or read a book.Quietness stills the soul and all of the day's anxieties disappear for a time.