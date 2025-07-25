Previous
My Quiet Place by jnr
71 / 365

My Quiet Place

For get-pushed-677 Mats, @matsonnestam, asked me to take a photo with some nature in it.

My quiet place has always been a spot by the water at the edge of the forest with little evidence of human construction visible.

Here I can sit on a log washed up by the tide to meditate, watch the wildlife (there are two herons here i was watching), or read a book.

Quietness stills the soul and all of the day's anxieties disappear for a time.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Jim R

ace
@jnr
An imminent octogenarian, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Stealing the title of a book I have just read, "Light,...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jim R ace
@matsonnestam Mats, here is a nature shot taken for get-pushed-677.
July 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact