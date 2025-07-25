Sign up
Previous
71 / 365
My Quiet Place
For get-pushed-677 Mats,
@matsonnestam
, asked me to take a photo with some nature in it.
My quiet place has always been a spot by the water at the edge of the forest with little evidence of human construction visible.
Here I can sit on a log washed up by the tide to meditate, watch the wildlife (there are two herons here i was watching), or read a book.
Quietness stills the soul and all of the day's anxieties disappear for a time.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
Jim R
ace
@jnr
An imminent octogenarian, with a goal to slow down and see more in less.
Tags
nature
,
beach
,
ocean
,
get-pushed-677
Jim R
ace
@matsonnestam
Mats, here is a nature shot taken for get-pushed-677.
July 25th, 2025
