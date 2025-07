I was fortunate to have been invited into a church to do some photos. I have made a number of visits to capture different aspects. This photo is from my most recent visit this week.Somehow, this church creates an expectancy within me. It is telling me that it is prepared and the congregation is on its way.Andrew-Bede Allsop, @allsop , challenged me to do a monochrome photo for get-pushed-678. I chose this photo, believing the colour will arrive with the people.