Learning is Work

For get-pushed-478 this week, Andrew-Bede Allsop, @allsop, asked me to do a monochrome photo. I have been meaning to try to use an infrared filter for some time. Would this be a good time? I took the photo earlier in the week while using a 720nm IR filter on my lens. I have now spent part of four days trying to process it as IR. This is my best attempt, but definitely not what I believe an IR photo should look like.
Back to more reading and trying.
For the Darkroom - Long, because of the darkness of the 720nm IR filter, this photo was taken with an of 8 seconds in length. The IR filter worked better as a ten stop ND filter than an IR filter.