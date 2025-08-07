Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
75 / 365
Palace Hotel
One day, Lady Macbeth will say to me "screw your courage to the sticking post" and tell me to go in and look around.
One day, I may get a tilt and shift lens so it doesn't look like I spent the afternoon inside looking around.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
80
photos
12
followers
9
following
21% complete
View this month »
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
building
amyK
ace
Cool building
August 10th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Love the brick work.
August 10th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Hi Jim! We are paired for get pushed this week and you have given me an idea! Please go inside and take some photos of the interior 😻. Sound good?
August 10th, 2025
Jim R
ace
@spanishliz
not in this lifetime 😒That is a serious drinking spot. Even if I went in and had a drink, I would not have the nerve to take photos.
August 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close