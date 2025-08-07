Previous
Palace Hotel by jnr
Palace Hotel

One day, Lady Macbeth will say to me "screw your courage to the sticking post" and tell me to go in and look around.


One day, I may get a tilt and shift lens so it doesn't look like I spent the afternoon inside looking around.
7th August 2025

Jim R

@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
amyK
Cool building
August 10th, 2025  
Jerzy
Love the brick work.
August 10th, 2025  
Liz Milne
Hi Jim! We are paired for get pushed this week and you have given me an idea! Please go inside and take some photos of the interior 😻. Sound good?
August 10th, 2025  
Jim R
@spanishliz not in this lifetime 😒That is a serious drinking spot. Even if I went in and had a drink, I would not have the nerve to take photos.
August 10th, 2025  
