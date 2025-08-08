Previous
My Back Yard by jnr
My Back Yard

For get-pushed-479 my partner Mary, @mcsiegle, gave me a challenge to photograph any very modern architecture exterior or interior, or something contemporary (not antique) of an industrial or utilitarian nature. This is an interesting challenge, as I live in a city of about 100,000 people, that although the fastest growing city in Canada, does not have anything truly "modern" in the context of large cities. I have done some research and plan to get out and photograph some new construction to post, but am not sure how to categorize it.
But for a first post on the challenge, I thought I would take a photo of my back yard. This complex is somewhat unique in our area, actually having some soft spaces rather than being surrounded by concrete. I am lower left at water level.
@mcsiegle Mary, the challenge that you gave me is very interesting. I haven't been able to get into the theatre, but will be giving it another try on Saturday. I am also planning to photograph some new construction and create a collage. In the meantime, this is a photo of my back yard. This complex began in the year 2000, and the final buildings are now under construction. The same design concept is being carried out, but the new buildings will lack this back yard.
What a beautiful place! I love the pond. It looks so cool (though I allow that it might be hot where you are—it is here)
