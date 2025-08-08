For get-pushed-479 my partner Mary, @mcsiegle, gave me a challenge to photograph any very modern architecture exterior or interior, or something contemporary (not antique) of an industrial or utilitarian nature. This is an interesting challenge, as I live in a city of about 100,000 people, that although the fastest growing city in Canada, does not have anything truly "modern" in the context of large cities. I have done some research and plan to get out and photograph some new construction to post, but am not sure how to categorize it.
But for a first post on the challenge, I thought I would take a photo of my back yard. This complex is somewhat unique in our area, actually having some soft spaces rather than being surrounded by concrete. I am lower left at water level.