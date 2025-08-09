Walk around the Downtown

For get-pushed-479 my partner Mary, @mcsiegle, gave me a challenge to photograph any very modern architecture exterior or interior, or something contemporary. And, if I was able to get into the Port Theatre, to photo the inside.
Unfortunately the two times I visited the area, The lobby of the theatre was not accessible.
To satisfy the challenge I chose to some of the newer buildings in t he downtown area.
From top left, going clockwise; Library, residential condominiums, credit union building, restaurant and art gallery.