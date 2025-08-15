Previous
The Wheel by jnr
The Wheel

"The wheel weaves as the wheel wills" Robert Jordan The Wheel of Time series

Composite photo of dragon head and night sky.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Jim R

ace
@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
Photo Details

Jim R ace
@koalagardens I was wandering through a museum today and saw this dragon head. I thought of your recent trip and thought it might fit. I have begun reading the series.
August 16th, 2025  
