81 / 365
The Wheel
"The wheel weaves as the wheel wills" Robert Jordan The Wheel of Time series
Composite photo of dragon head and night sky.
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
81
Tags
fantasy
Jim R
ace
@koalagardens
I was wandering through a museum today and saw this dragon head. I thought of your recent trip and thought it might fit. I have begun reading the series.
August 16th, 2025
