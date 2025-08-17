Sign up
82 / 365
Kinsol Trestle
The Kinsol Trestle is one of the tallest free-standing and most spectacular timber rail trestle structures in the world. At 187 metres in length and standing 44 metres above the salmon bearing Koksilah River, the Kinsol is an incredible structure.
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
Tags
bridge
,
trestle
,
railway
