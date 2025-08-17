Previous
Kinsol Trestle by jnr
Kinsol Trestle

The Kinsol Trestle is one of the tallest free-standing and most spectacular timber rail trestle structures in the world. At 187 metres in length and standing 44 metres above the salmon bearing Koksilah River, the Kinsol is an incredible structure.
