High on a Mountain by jnr
85 / 365

High on a Mountain

Not as high as many mountains, but still a good hike.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Jim R

@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
23% complete

