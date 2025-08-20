Previous
Quilt of Many Colours by jnr
Quilt of Many Colours

While I while my time away taking photos, my wife spends time making quilts. This quilt used up many of her strips. I call it the Quilt of Many Colours.

All of her quilts are headed for various charities.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Jim R

