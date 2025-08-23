Sign up
Miner's Cabin
While out exploring today I came across an old cabin in a coal mining town. I chose to process to show how I felt about the cabin.
If a story I was told is correct, this cabin served as a hide-a-way for a whiskey runner during the US prohibition.
23rd August 2025
Jim R
@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
365
22nd August 2025 12:36pm
antique
cabin
