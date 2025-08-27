Previous
Fly Away by jnr
93 / 365

Fly Away

For get-pushed-682, Mary, @mcsiegle , asked me "to see more macro—anything from nature, but extra points it’s another tiny little creature". This is not my favourite little bug, but was the only cooperative one..
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Jim R

@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
Photo Details

@mcsiegle Mary, it has been hot this week and not many little creatures around. This one was sitting on our patio railing and wasn't moving. Ugly as all get out.
August 28th, 2025  
