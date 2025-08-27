Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
93 / 365
Fly Away
For get-pushed-682, Mary,
@mcsiegle
, asked me "to see more macro—anything from nature, but extra points it’s another tiny little creature". This is not my favourite little bug, but was the only cooperative one..
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
97
photos
12
followers
9
following
25% complete
View this month »
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
fly
,
insect
,
get-pushed-682
Jim R
ace
@mcsiegle
Mary, it has been hot this week and not many little creatures around. This one was sitting on our patio railing and wasn't moving. Ugly as all get out.
August 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close