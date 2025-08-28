Previous
Frog Went a Courting by jnr
Frog Went a Courting

Another photo inspired by Mary's, @mcsiegle , challenge for get-pushed-682 "to see more macro—anything from nature, but extra points it’s another tiny little creature" This one is a little prettier (?) than the fly I posted.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Jim R

@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
@mcsiegle Mary, no points for tiny, but nicer than the fly.
August 28th, 2025  
