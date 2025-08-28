Sign up
94 / 365
Frog Went a Courting
Another photo inspired by Mary's,
@mcsiegle
, challenge for get-pushed-682 "to see more macro—anything from nature, but extra points it’s another tiny little creature" This one is a little prettier (?) than the fly I posted.
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
Tags
macro
,
frog
,
get-pushed-682
Jim R
ace
@mcsiegle
Mary, no points for tiny, but nicer than the fly.
August 28th, 2025
