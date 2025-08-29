Previous
Infrared by jnr
95 / 365

Infrared

Starting down a new path. This is my first attempt at an infrared shot with a converted camera I just received. The view off my patio.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Jim R

ace
@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact