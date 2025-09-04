Previous
The Admiral by jnr
97 / 365

The Admiral

The Admiral in full regalia. The "Admiral" was Mayor of our city, and started the famous World Championship Bathtub Race between our Island and the mainland. The race, which began in 1967, has a course of about 60 km.

This picture was taken in response to a challenge from Mary, @mcsiegle, to continue to work with that camera and infrared. Extra points if you experiment with a subject very different from these two landscapes" that I had posted previously.

Taken with a IR converted camera with a 720 nm filter.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Jim R

@mcsiegle Mary, here is a, different than a landscape, IR picture. I was surprised by how the IR filter cut out the smoky haze in our skies that is being caused by the forest fires in our province. First try at this. I am rather pleased how well it turned out.
September 6th, 2025  
