The Admiral in full regalia. The "Admiral" was Mayor of our city, and started the famous World Championship Bathtub Race between our Island and the mainland. The race, which began in 1967, has a course of about 60 km.
This picture was taken in response to a challenge from Mary, @mcsiegle, to continue to work with that camera and infrared. Extra points if you experiment with a subject very different from these two landscapes" that I had posted previously.
Taken with a IR converted camera with a 720 nm filter.