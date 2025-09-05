Sign up
97 / 365
Red, Red Rose
O my Luve is like a red, red rose
That’s newly sprung in June;
O my Luve is like the melody
That’s sweetly played in tune.
(Robert Burns)
It matters naught that this rose is blooming in September
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
1
1
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
flower
rose
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
well it's spring here if that helps lol
September 5th, 2025
