Red, Red Rose by jnr
Red, Red Rose

O my Luve is like a red, red rose
That’s newly sprung in June;
O my Luve is like the melody
That’s sweetly played in tune.
(Robert Burns)

It matters naught that this rose is blooming in September
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Jim R

@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
well it's spring here if that helps lol
September 5th, 2025  
