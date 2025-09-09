Previous
Reflections by jnr
Reflections

For get-pushed-684 April, @aecasey , challenged me to do a reflection shot. This abstract caught my eye (it is a water reflection), and I chose to do it in black and white.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Jim R

@aecasey April, this reflection caught my eye. I had a hard time deciding whether to do it in colour or black and white
September 10th, 2025  
April ace
It works really well in black and white. Very abstract! Love the wavy lines.
September 10th, 2025  
