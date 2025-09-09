Sign up
Previous
99 / 365
Reflections
For get-pushed-684 April,
@aecasey
, challenged me to do a reflection shot. This abstract caught my eye (it is a water reflection), and I chose to do it in black and white.
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
Tags
reflection
,
abstract
,
get-pushed-684
,
bw-98
Jim R
ace
@aecasey
April, this reflection caught my eye. I had a hard time deciding whether to do it in colour or black and white
September 10th, 2025
April
ace
It works really well in black and white. Very abstract! Love the wavy lines.
September 10th, 2025
