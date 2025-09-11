Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
100 / 365
Reflections 2
After posting in black and white my get-pushed-684 challenge from April,
@aecasey
, to do a reflection shot, I kept looking at it and could not decide whether I preferred the colour or black and white version. Simple solution, put both up.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
103
photos
13
followers
9
following
27% complete
View this month »
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
abstract
,
get-pushed-684
Jim R
ace
@aecasey
April, in the end I could not decide which I liked best, colour or black and white.
September 11th, 2025
April
ace
I am partial to the color. That is a gorgeous blue.
September 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close