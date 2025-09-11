Previous
Reflections 2 by jnr
Reflections 2

After posting in black and white my get-pushed-684 challenge from April, @aecasey , to do a reflection shot, I kept looking at it and could not decide whether I preferred the colour or black and white version. Simple solution, put both up.
11th September 2025

Jim R

@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
Photo Details

Jim R
@aecasey April, in the end I could not decide which I liked best, colour or black and white.
September 11th, 2025  
April
I am partial to the color. That is a gorgeous blue.
September 11th, 2025  
