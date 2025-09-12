Previous
Sathian Thai
Sathian Thai

While walking in a small town I came across this restaurant. The design is somewhat out of place in NA buildings. However it brought back memories of restaurants in Asia and Africa. I wish where were more originality here.
Jim R

