Previous
Book Box by jnr
102 / 365

Book Box

Book exchanges have been common in our area. Saw this box on a walk and thought it cute.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Jim R

ace
@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact