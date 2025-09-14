Sign up
The Lighthouse
The Lighthouse at Nanaimo's Mafeo-Sutton Park serves as a terminal for many float plane arrivals and departures. It has a very pleasant restaurant and Pub to enjoy when doing the harbour walk. Photo taken in 720 nm infrared.
14th September 2025
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
Tags
architecture
infrared
lighthouse
