The Lighthouse by jnr
The Lighthouse

The Lighthouse at Nanaimo's Mafeo-Sutton Park serves as a terminal for many float plane arrivals and departures. It has a very pleasant restaurant and Pub to enjoy when doing the harbour walk. Photo taken in 720 nm infrared.
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Jim R

@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
