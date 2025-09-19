Sign up
Previous
104 / 365
Enchanted Waters
My partner for get-pushed-685 asked me to do a photo which has water as the main subject. As I was told, this is a difficult subject to photograph. I went out and tried. The result was not the one I had in mind for this photo, but It was an attempt.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
1
0
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
107
photos
13
followers
10
following
28% complete
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
waterfall
,
pond
,
get-pushed-685
Jim R
ace
@allsop
Andrew, the lighting prevented me from getting the shot I wanted. Too much reflection. Hope it is suitable for the challenge.
September 20th, 2025
