Enchanted Waters by jnr
104 / 365

Enchanted Waters

My partner for get-pushed-685 asked me to do a photo which has water as the main subject. As I was told, this is a difficult subject to photograph. I went out and tried. The result was not the one I had in mind for this photo, but It was an attempt.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Jim R

Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
@allsop Andrew, the lighting prevented me from getting the shot I wanted. Too much reflection. Hope it is suitable for the challenge.
September 20th, 2025  
