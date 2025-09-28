Previous
You Shine by jnr
105 / 365

You Shine

Watching a busker perform is always fun For get-pushed-686 Mats asked me to do a photo with people. That is not a subject I am comfortable with, but when I asked I got permission.

The title is from a song that has meaning for me. The busker's expression brought it to mind.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Jim R

ace
@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact