Fallen Leaves by jnr
Fallen Leaves

With fall comes the fallen leaves with their glorious colours
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Jim R

@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
