Who's Going In First by jnr
109 / 365

Who's Going In First

Oyster Catchers, Turnstones and Gulls trying to decide if they want to be first in the water. Blustery day at the beach.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Jim R

@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
