111 / 365
Honouring the Heron
The Great Blue Heron is one of the favourite birds on the Island. This bench was placed in a location many like to visit, sit and look out over the changing sea.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
365
carving
