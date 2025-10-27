Previous
Honouring the Heron by jnr
111 / 365

Honouring the Heron

The Great Blue Heron is one of the favourite birds on the Island. This bench was placed in a location many like to visit, sit and look out over the changing sea.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Jim R

