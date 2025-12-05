Previous
Holland Creek by jnr
116 / 365

Holland Creek

A cloudy, late autumn day by the creek.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Jim R

@casablanca Thank you for asking. All is well here. We have entered our winter, when almost every day is cloudy, with showers, light rain or rain, and short hours of daylight. My passion is outdoor photography and the weather has doesn't help. I am spending much of my time working on processing and printing skills. I have done little new photography to post.
December 6th, 2025  
