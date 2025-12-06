Sign up
117 / 365
Giants
Old, second growth fir trees encountered in a walk in the woods. Considering the age of the trees, processed in a vintage style.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
Jim R
@jnr
Retired, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Photography provides the reason to wander about, stop and ponder what is in...
Tags
vintage
,
trees
,
f
,
orest
