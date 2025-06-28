Previous
Abstract by jnr
Abstract

A different edit of a photo I made for get-pushed-273. Kathy @randystreat, asked me to make an abstract using oil and water. I had more difficulty than expected.
Jim R

An imminent octogenarian, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Stealing the title of a book I have just read, "Light,...
@randystreat Kathy, a different edit of the oil and water shot.
June 29th, 2025  
