Previous
Next
Snowman in the Snow by jo38
Photo 1744

Snowman in the Snow

I was able to dig out my snowman inflatable from all the snow we received although the candy cane lights that surround him are still covered.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Jo

@jo38
2020- Year 6 What a year it has been and how things have changed. I have missed being here so I think it is time...
477% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise