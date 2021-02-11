Previous
Cold Heart by jo38
Photo 1770

Cold Heart

As the snow is melting off of our roof it is creating layers on top of layers of ice so what better place to picture a heart than in an icy formation.
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Jo

@jo38
