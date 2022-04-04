Previous
The Fillers Of A Bouquet by jo38
Photo 1904

The Fillers Of A Bouquet

These were part of a bouquet, the fillers that help make a bouquet full. The main flowers have been gone for a bit, but these still have life to them, so I just cut them back and in a vase they went.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Jo

@jo38
Sharon Lee ace
Lovely
April 5th, 2022  
