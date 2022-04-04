Sign up
Photo 1904
The Fillers Of A Bouquet
These were part of a bouquet, the fillers that help make a bouquet full. The main flowers have been gone for a bit, but these still have life to them, so I just cut them back and in a vase they went.
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
Jo
@jo38
2020- Year 6 What a year it has been and how things have changed. I have missed being here so I think it is time...
Album
365 - A Picture A Day
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX540 HS
Taken
4th April 2022 6:08pm
Tags
flowers
spring
fern
bouquet
30-shots2022
Sharon Lee
ace
Lovely
April 5th, 2022
