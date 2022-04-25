Previous
Only One Chance by jo38
Photo 1924

Only One Chance

While taking my photo this happens, out of nowhere a bee lands on one of them. I was taken by surprise so I just click the button to capture the photo and as fast as the bee landed, it was off and buzzing away, no second try.
Jo

