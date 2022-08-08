Previous
Going Bananas by jo38
Photo 2008

Going Bananas

Abstract August

Using the LunaPic app I turned my leaves from my banana plant into an abstract image.
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Jo

@jo38
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This looks great and I love the colors.
August 8th, 2022  
