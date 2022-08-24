Previous
Still Green by jo38
Photo 2022

Still Green

Abstract August

Found the green acorns still attached to some leaves lying on the ground.
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

Jo

@jo38
2022 - Year 8 It was the Rainbow Challenge that brought me back, I will be trying to take a daily picture, but some days just...
