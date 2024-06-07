Previous
A Rose Bud by jo38
Photo 2203

A Rose Bud

My rose bush has a few rose buds that will be opening soon, just hope the deer do not think they are snacks and eat them.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Jo

@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
603% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

