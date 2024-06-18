Previous
One of Few by jo38
One of Few

My hydrangea has a few flower buds this year - usually the deer like to snack on the plant. I am hoping they leave it alone so that it can fully bloom.
Jo

@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
