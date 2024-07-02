Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2228
Butterfly Visiting the Butterfly Bush
Chased a butterfly around trying to snag a picture of it visiting the Butterfly Bush, I think I must have taken a few dozen shots.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
Jo
@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
2229
photos
30
followers
32
following
610% complete
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 - A Picture A Day
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
2nd July 2024 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
butterfly
,
summer
,
butterfly bush
