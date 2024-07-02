Previous
Butterfly Visiting the Butterfly Bush by jo38
Butterfly Visiting the Butterfly Bush

Chased a butterfly around trying to snag a picture of it visiting the Butterfly Bush, I think I must have taken a few dozen shots.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Jo

@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
