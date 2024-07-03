Previous
The Utility Pole Home by jo38
Photo 2229

The Utility Pole Home

Some birds have taken up residence in a hole in the utility pole - you can hear the little ones chirping if you stand close enough.

3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Jo

@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
610% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise