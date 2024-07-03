Sign up
Photo 2229
The Utility Pole Home
Some birds have taken up residence in a hole in the utility pole - you can hear the little ones chirping if you stand close enough.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
Jo
@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed.
0
365 - A Picture A Day
SM-S901U
3rd July 2024 9:21am
Public
birds
summer
utility pole
