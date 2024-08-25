Previous
Just Planted by jo38
Photo 2280

Just Planted

I have always admired the neighbor's Panicle Hydrangea, it has such showy cone shaped blooms that really stand out. Well now I have one, just planted it. I hope it grows as beautiful as my neighbor's plant.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Jo

@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
624% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise