Photo 2285
Photo 2285
Yard Visitor
A young deer decided our yard was a good place to hang out for the day.
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
1
1
Jo
@jo38
Jo
@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed.
2285
photos
29
followers
32
following
626% complete
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
Views
2
Comments: 1
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - A Picture A Day
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
30th August 2024 12:20pm
Tags
nature
,
deer
,
summer
,
yard
gloria jones
ace
What a great photo!
August 30th, 2024
