Sleepy Moose by jo38
Photo 2286

Sleepy Moose

It was a dreary overcast day and Moose decided the best way to spend it was to nap in his comfy pillow - lucky him, I had a weeks worth of laundry to do.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Jo

@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
Allison Williams ace
So sweet
September 1st, 2024  
