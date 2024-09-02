Previous
Packed Up and On The Way by jo38
Packed Up and On The Way

We are all packed up and crammed in as we head to the beach for an adventure. We have never taken our dogs with us so this is something new.
I am in the back seat until we switch drivers.
2nd September 2024

Jo

@jo38
