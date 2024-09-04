Previous
Setting Sun by jo38
Setting Sun

Sunset in Wildwood, NJ
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Jo

@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Lovely shot- Cape May, which is right next door, is a favorite spot of my hubby and I.
September 5th, 2024  
