A Gift from Many Years Ago by jo38
A Gift from Many Years Ago

A purchase from many years ago by one of my children, I still put it up for Halloween because it was a gift and it is a bit unique.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Jo

@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
